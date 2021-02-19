The Saint Louis Billikens are bidding to end a six-year drought when they visit the Dayton Flyers on Friday in a matchup of Atlantic 10 Conference rivals. The Billikens (11-3, 4-2 A-10) are on a roll as they pursue their fifth consecutive victory but they have not won at Dayton since January 2014. The Flyers (11-7, 7-6) are coming off a double-overtime loss at Rhode Island and attempting to avoid a season-worst third straight defeat.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Billikens as six-point favorites while the over-under for total points scored is 137 in the latest Saint Louis vs. Dayton odds. Before making any Dayton vs. Saint Louis picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Dayton vs. Saint Louis:

Saint Louis vs. Dayton spread: Saint Louis -6

Saint Louis vs. Dayton over-under: 137 points

Saint Louis vs. Dayton money line: Saint Louis -250; Dayton +205

STL: Billikens G Jordan Goodwin has 11 double-doubles in 14 games

DAY: Flyers G Ibi Watson averages 18.7 points in his last three games

Why Dayton can cover



Senior guard Jalen Crutcher eclipsed 20 points for the ninth time over the last 15 games in the loss at Rhode Island to boost his team-leading total to 18.9 points per game. He knocked down five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points in the first meeting with St. Louis, including 14 over the last four minutes of the game. Crutcher is averaging 6.2 assists over the past five games.

Freshman forward Zimi Nwokeji had been invisible over a four-game stretch, accounting for five total points and going scoreless in back-to-back contests. He broke out of the slump with a vengeance, erupting for 29 points at URI -- one shy of the school freshman record. Their home dominance in the series aside, the Flyers also have won three in a row overall against the Billikens after sweeping the two-game set last season.

Why Saint Louis can cover

Senior guard and second-leading scorer Goodwin registered his third straight double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds to go along with a season-high eight assists in Tuesday's rout of La Salle. He is the reigning conference co-Player of the Week after notching 12 points and 10 rebounds vs. Fordham and 17 points, 11 boards, six assists and six steals vs. URI. He has 19 assists against three turnovers in the past three games.

The Billikens have good reason to believe they can reverse their fortunes against Dayton. In the last meeting, it was the first game in 33 days for St. Louis due to a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the school to suspend team activities for more than three weeks. The Billikens followed the setback to Dayton with a loss at La Salle before rattling off four straight wins -- three of them by double figures.

