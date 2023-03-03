The Dayton Flyers will try to sweep their season series with the Saint Louis Billikens when the teams square off on Friday night in an Atlantic 10 battle. Dayton has won five of its last six games to move into second place in the conference standings, beating Saint Louis by 14 points in early February. The Billikens have dropped two of their last three games, falling to third place in the Atlantic 10.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Flyers are favored by 1 point in the latest Saint Louis vs. Dayton odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 136.5. Before entering any Dayton vs. Saint Louis picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 17 of the season 76-46 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saint Louis vs. Dayton. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Saint Louis vs. Dayton:

Saint Louis vs. Dayton spread: Dayton -1

Saint Louis vs. Dayton over/under: 136 points

Saint Louis vs. Dayton money line: Saint Louis +100, Dayton -120

Saint Louis vs. Dayton picks: See picks here

Why Saint Louis can cover

Saint Louis has dropped some recent road games, but the Billikens have been nearly untouchable at home this season. They are 14-3 at Chaifetz Arena, winning seven of their last eight games there. Their most recent home game came against Loyola Chicago on Feb. 25, as they cruised to an 81-62 win as 11-point favorites.

Sophomore guard Gibson Jimerson leads the Billikens with 14.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, scoring at least 19 points in each of his last four games. Junior guard Yuri Collins is one of the top distributors in college basketball, averaging a double-double with 11.3 points and 10.1 assists. Senior guard Javonte Perkins (10.9) is also in double figures for Saint Louis, which has gone 13-5 in its last 18 games in the month of March.

Why Dayton can cover

Dayton has been able to catch fire at the right time, winning five of its last six games to move into second place in the Atlantic 10 standings. The Flyers opened that stretch with a road win at VCU before cruising to a 70-56 win against Saint Louis in their following game. Toumani Camara posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while DaRon Holmes II had 15 points and seven boards.

The Flyers took the lead near the end of the first half and never looked back, leading Saint Louis by double digits for almost the entire second half. They have now won six of the last seven meetings between these teams, covering the spread in four of the last five matchups. Saint Louis has struggled down the stretch of the regular season, failing to cover the spread in seven of its last nine games.

How to make Saint Louis vs. Dayton picks

The model has simulated Dayton vs. Saint Louis 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Saint Louis vs. Dayton? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 76-46 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.