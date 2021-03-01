The St. Bonaventure Bonnies and the Dayton Flyers will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Reilly Center. St. Bonaventure is 13-3 overall and 8-0 at home, while Dayton is 12-8 overall and 3-5 on the road. Dayton has won four of the last five matchups between the teams.

St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton spread: St. Bonaventure -7.5

St. Bonaventure vs. Dayton over-under: 132.5 points

What you need to know about St. Bonaventure

St. Bonaventure has won the Atlantic 10 regular season championship and will be the top seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. The Bonnies have won their last three games, most recently racing past George Washington on Friday, 88-41. The 47-point margin of victory was the largest ever vs. an Atlantic 10 opponent. The Bonnies are the outright conference champions for the first time in program history.

Alejandro Vasquez scored a season-high 18 points vs. George Washington, the most by any St. Bonaventure bench player this season. Jaren Holmes, who also had 18 points on Friday, has averaged a team-best 15.4 points per game in Atlantic 10 games and ranks first in the conference in three-point percentage at 44.9. The Bonnies rank 10th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 60.9 points per game.

What you need to know about Dayton

The Flyers lost to St. Joseph's on Wednesday, 97-84. Dayton has lost three of its past four games. Jalen Crutcher had 17 points and Ibi Watson added 16. Dayton found itself in a quick hole in the loss, as St. Joseph's scored 24 of the game's first 31 points.

The Flyers entered Wednesday's game allowing opponents to shoot .304 from 3-point range, but St. Joseph's was 18-42 (.426). Dayton has lost five games to teams below it in the standings. The Flyers have four losses by two or less points.

