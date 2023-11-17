A berth in the 2023 Charleston Classic championship game will be on the line when the Dayton Flyers (2-1) face coach Rick Pitino and the St. John's Red Storm (2-1) on Friday afternoon. Dayton advanced to the semifinals with a 70-67 win over LSU on Thursday, erasing a 16-point deficit in the final 10 minutes. The Flyers were coming off their first loss off the season, which came in a 71-66 final at Northwestern last Friday. St. John's held on for a 53-52 win against North Texas on Thursday after losing to Michigan on Monday.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Arena. Dayton is favored by 1 point in the latest Dayton vs. St. John's odds, while the over/under is set at 138.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any St. John's vs. Dayton picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 season on an 87-56 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it saw huge returns.

The model has set its sights on St. John's-Dayton. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Dayton vs. St. John's spread: Dayton -1

Dayton vs. St. John's over/under: 138.5 points

Dayton vs. St. John's money line: Dayton -116, St. John's -103

Dayton vs. St. John's picks: See picks here

Why Dayton can cover

Dayton came up just short in a close game at Northwestern last Friday, but it bounced back with a shocking comeback win at LSU on Thursday in Charleston. The Flyers outscored the Tigers 38-22 down the stretch, and they went on a 19-2 run at one point during the second half. Nate Santos led the team with 19 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with four seconds remaining.

Javon Bennett added 16 points and assisted Santos on the game-winning triple, helping Dayton overcome a quiet performance from junior forward DaRon Holmes II. Holmes scored a combined 36 points in the first two games of the season, and he still leads the team with 14.7 points per game. The Flyers have covered the spread in eight of their last 12 games against Big East opponents, while St. John's is winless against the spread in its last five November games.

Why St. John's can cover

St. John's stepped up defensively in its win over North Texas on Thursday, holding the Mean Green to a 32.7% clip from the floor. The Red Storm struggled offensively down the stretch, but they were still able to advance to the semifinals. Senior guard Daniss Jenkins scored a team-high 17 points, while senior center Joel Soriano posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Soriano leads the team with a double-double average (16.0 points, 10.7 rebounds per game). Jenkins is also in double figures, averaging 14.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. They provide St. John's with valuable experience in a tournament format, especially since this is an early-afternoon contest. See which team to pick here.

How to make Dayton vs. St. John's picks

The model has simulated St. John's vs. Dayton 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dayton vs. St. John's, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on an 87-56 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.