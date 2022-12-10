Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ Dayton

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 6-3; Dayton 5-5

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will square off against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Flyers suffered a grim 77-49 defeat to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday. One thing holding Dayton back was the mediocre play of guard Mike Sharavjamts, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for UNC-Asheville at home against the Warren Wilson Owls on Wednesday as the squad secured a 122-70 victory.

Dayton is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-7 against the spread when favored.

Dayton is now 5-5 while the Bulldogs sit at 6-3. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Flyers are stumbling into the game with the 12th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.6 on average. UNC-Asheville's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 11th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.30% on the season. Maybe that strength will give UNC-Asheville the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Flyers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.