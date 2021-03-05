Get ready for a 2021 Atlantic 10 Tournament quarterfinals battle as the No. 2-seeded VCU Rams and the No. 7 Dayton Flyers will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday at Stuart Siegel Center. VCU is 17-6 overall and 10-2 at home, while Dayton is 14-8 overall and 4-5 on the road. VCU won the two regular season meetings between the teams this season.

The Rams are favored by 3.5 points in the latest VCU vs. Dayton odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 133.5.

VCU vs. Dayton spread: VCU -3.5

VCU vs. Dayton over-under: 133.5 points

What you need to know about VCU

VCU lost to the Davidson Wildcats on Saturday in the Rams' regular season finale, 65-57. Jamir Watkins and Hason Ward both double-doubled, as Watkins finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Ward scored 10 points and collected 10 rebounds. The Rams played without leading scorer Nah'Shon Hyland (foot), and KeShawn Curry (personal) was also out.

Hyland is questionable for Friday's game and Curry is out. The Rams lost two of their final three regular season games. VCU won its most recent meeting with Dayton on Jan. 23, 76-67.

What you need to know about Dayton

The Flyers eased past the Rhode Island Rams on Thursday in the second round of the Atlantic 10 tourney, 84-72. Ibi Watson shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 25 points. Jalen Crutcher had 14 points and seven assists. Four freshmen also combined for 39 points, led by 14 from Mustapha Amzil.

Dayton outrebounded Rhode Island 35-30. R.J. Blakney has 32 points and 15 rebounds in his last three games. Dayton has won nine of 12 matchups vs. teams with winning records this season.

