An Atlantic 10 battle is on tap between the VCU Rams and the Dayton Flyers at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at University of Dayton Arena. Both teams are 12-5 and Dayton is 9-0 at home, while VCU is 1-3 on the road. The Flyers are also a perfect 4-0 in the A-10, while the Rams are 3-1. Both programs reached 20 wins last season but failed to earn their way into the NCAA Tournament.

The Rams have had an advantage in the head-to-head series of late, winning and covering the spread in seven of the last 10 meetings. However, the Flyers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Dayton vs. VCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 129.5.

Dayton vs. VCU spread: Dayton -7.5

Dayton vs. VCU over/under: 129.5 points

Dayton vs. VCU money line: Dayton -340, VCU +270

What you need to know about Dayton

The Flyers made easy work of the Fordham Rams on Tuesday and carried off an 82-58 victory. It was another big night for Dayton's forward DaRon Holmes II, who had 32 points along with six boards. The former top-50 recruit out of Arizona was a huge score for Anthony Grant's program and the sophomore is averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game, while shooting 61.6% from the floor.

Since the start of A-10 play, Holmes has stepped up his game even more, averaging 26.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 75.5% from the field. Dayton's length has been an asset all season defensively, both on the perimeter and in the paint. Dayton only allows opponents to shoot 26.8% from the 3-point line (third in the nation) and blocks 5.0 shots per game (27th).

What you need to know about VCU

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, VCU has finally found some success away from home. The Rams took down the Loyola Chicago Ramblers, 78-64, on Tuesday. Six players on VCU scored in the double digits: forward Jalen DeLoach (16), guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (13), guard David Shriver (12), guard Jayden Nunn (10), forward Jamir Watkins (10), and forward Brandon Johns Jr. (10).

It was a typical VCU performance, with an 18-12 advantage in the turnover margin serving as a major catalyst in the victory. The Rams are forcing an average of 17.9 turnovers per game this season, the fifth-highest mark in Division 1 basketball.

