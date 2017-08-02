Dayton’s Sam Miller arrested at bar before losing fistfight while in a holding cell at jail

Dayton forward Sam Miller had a rough weekend.

The 20-year-old from Virginia has been charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication, underage consumption and misdemeanor assault after police said he raised hell at a bar, was jailed and then started a fight with a fellow inmate that video suggests he lost.

According to a police report obtained by the Dayton Daily News, officers were dispatched to Caddy's Taphouse in Beavercreek, Ohio at 1:21 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, a bartender told them Miller became upset when she cut him off -- so much so that he knocked all the glasses off the bar and pushed her. He also allegedly pushed a security guard. Officers described Miller as intoxicated and with speech so slurred he was difficult to comprehend. He kicked the police car, according to the report.

Then things got worse.

Miller was placed in a holding cell and urinated on the floor. Little while later, a security camera caught Miller walking over to another inmate and slapping him. The other inmate, John Watkins Jr., subsequently landed several punches that sent Miller to the floor.

Here's video of the fight:

"The University of Dayton is aware of an incident but cannot discuss individual student matters because of federal privacy laws," Dayton athletic director Neil Sullivan said in a statement.

Miller averaged 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds last season.