Halftime Report

A win for Delaware would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. Sitting on a score of 46-37, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If Delaware keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Bucknell will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Bucknell 0-0, Delaware 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. Tip off is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Bob Carpenter Center.

Looking back to last season, Delaware finished on the right side of .500 (18-13), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Bucknell will seek to improve after finishing 13-18.

Everything went Delaware's way against Bucknell in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as Delaware made off with a 78-57 win. In that match, Delaware amassed a halftime lead of 44-25, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Monday.

As for their next game, Delaware is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They finished last season with a 14-15 record against the spread.

Odds

Delaware is a 3.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Delaware won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.