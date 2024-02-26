Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Drexel 17-11, Delaware 17-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 26, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Drexel Dragons and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 26th at Bob Carpenter Center. Drexel is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

On Thursday, the Dragons couldn't handle the Pride and fell 69-57.

Despite the loss, Drexel got a solid performance out of Amari Williams, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Delaware found out the hard way on Thursday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 90-71 punch to the gut against the Cougars. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Delaware in their matchups with the Cougars: they've now lost four in a row.

Delaware's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Christian Ray, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Jalun Trent who scored 12 points along with three steals.

The Dragons' defeat dropped their record down to 17-11. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 17-11.

Drexel took their victory against the Fightin' Blue Hens when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 86-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drexel since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Drexel has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Delaware.