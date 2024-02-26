Who's Playing
Drexel Dragons @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
Current Records: Drexel 17-11, Delaware 17-11
How To Watch
- When: Monday, February 26, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Drexel Dragons and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 26th at Bob Carpenter Center. Drexel is no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.
On Thursday, the Dragons couldn't handle the Pride and fell 69-57.
Despite the loss, Drexel got a solid performance out of Amari Williams, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Delaware found out the hard way on Thursday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 90-71 punch to the gut against the Cougars. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Delaware in their matchups with the Cougars: they've now lost four in a row.
Delaware's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Christian Ray, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Jalun Trent who scored 12 points along with three steals.
The Dragons' defeat dropped their record down to 17-11. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 17-11.
Drexel took their victory against the Fightin' Blue Hens when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 86-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drexel since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Drexel has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Delaware.
- Jan 20, 2024 - Drexel 86 vs. Delaware 67
- Feb 08, 2023 - Drexel 58 vs. Delaware 54
- Jan 21, 2023 - Drexel 77 vs. Delaware 74
- Mar 06, 2022 - Delaware 66 vs. Drexel 56
- Feb 03, 2022 - Drexel 76 vs. Delaware 68
- Jan 11, 2022 - Delaware 81 vs. Drexel 77
- Feb 01, 2020 - Delaware 80 vs. Drexel 72
- Jan 03, 2020 - Drexel 61 vs. Delaware 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Drexel 68 vs. Delaware 60
- Jan 26, 2019 - Delaware 76 vs. Drexel 75