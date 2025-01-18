Halftime Report

Delaware is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Elon 49-31.

Delaware came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Elon 13-5, Delaware 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Elon is 2-8 against Delaware since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Bob Carpenter Center. The Fightin' Blue Hens are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Phoenix in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Elon will bounce into Saturday's contest after (finally) beating Drexel, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Elon walked away with a 65-54 win over Drexel on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Phoenix.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Elon to victory, but perhaps none more so than TJ Simpkins, who went 5 for 6 en route to 15 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave Simpkins a new career-high in field goal percentage (83.3%). Sam Sherry was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Delaware, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with an 84-74 victory over Stony Brook on Thursday.

Delaware's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Niels Lane led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was John Camden, who almost dropped a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds.

Elon has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for Delaware, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Elon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like Delaware struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Elon was able to grind out a solid victory over Delaware when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 73-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Elon since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Delaware is a slight 1-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Delaware has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Elon.