Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Princeton 11-1, Delaware 8-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Princeton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Princeton has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 20 points or more this season. They blew past the Aggies, posting a 84-53 win at home. With Princeton ahead 45-21 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Delaware and Rider last Wednesday hardly resembled the 60-59 effort from their previous meeting. The Fightin' Blue Hens fell just short of the Broncs by a score of 88-85. Delaware's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The Tigers' win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.4 points per game. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Princeton and Delaware are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Princeton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like Delaware struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Princeton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Princeton and Delaware have both performed well against the spread, with Princeton at 7-4 and Delaware at 4-1 ATS.

Odds

Princeton is a 4.5-point favorite against Delaware, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

Delaware won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.