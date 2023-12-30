Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Princeton 11-1, Delaware 8-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Princeton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Princeton has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 20 points or more this season. They blew past the Aggies, posting a 84-53 win at home. With Princeton ahead 45-21 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Delaware and Rider on Wednesday hardly resembled the 60-59 effort from their previous meeting. The Fightin' Blue Hens fell just short of the Broncs by a score of 88-85. Delaware's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The Tigers' win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.4 points per game. As for the Fightin' Blue Hens, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Princeton haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Delaware struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Princeton came up short against Delaware when the teams last played back in December of 2022, falling 76-69. Can Princeton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Delaware won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.