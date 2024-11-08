Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Delaware and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Delaware is up 45-43 over Robert Morris.

If Delaware keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 1-1 in no time. On the other hand, Robert Morris will have to make due with an 0-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Robert Morris 0-1, Delaware 0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials will face off against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bob Carpenter Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Robert Morris can't be to happy about their upcoming road matchup considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home on Monday. They were completely outmatched by West Virginia on the road and fell 87-59. The Colonials' loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it eight in a row dating back to last season.

Robert Morris struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Delaware couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. They took an 85-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bucknell on Monday. The Fightin' Blue Hens got off to an early lead (up 12 with 12:05 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Erik Timko, who went 7 for 11 en route to 20 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Niels Lane, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds.

Robert Morris came up short against Delaware in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 73-69. Can Robert Morris avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Robert Morris is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an even 13-13-2 record against the spread.

Odds

Delaware is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Fightin' Blue Hens, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Delaware won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.