Towson Tigers @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Towson 12-9, Delaware 11-10

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware TV: FloSports

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Towson Tigers and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bob Carpenter Center. The Tigers are coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.

On Monday, Towson earned a 75-65 win over Northeastern.

Towson's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tyler Tejada led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Tejada a new career-high in field goal percentage (72.7%). Nendah Tarke was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus five steals.

Meanwhile, Delaware came up short against Drexel on Saturday and fell 67-54. The contest marked the Fightin' Blue Hens' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Delaware's defeat came about despite a quality game from Cavan Reilly, who went 7 for 12 en route to 17 points plus three steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Delaware struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Drexel pulled down 11.

Towson has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a massive bump to their 12-9 record this season. As for Delaware, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-10.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Towson has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Delaware, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4. Given Towson's sizable advantage in that area, Delaware will need to find a way to close that gap.

Towson came up short against Delaware in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 74-62. Can Towson avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Towson has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Delaware.