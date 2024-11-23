Halftime Report

Vermont needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Vermont is up 37-34 over Delaware.

Vermont has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. We'll see if they can pull it off.

Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Vermont 2-3, Delaware 2-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Vermont Catamounts will face off against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Catamounts have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Vermont is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They walked away with a 78-67 victory over Buffalo on Tuesday. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Catamounts as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Vermont to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ileri Ayo-Faleye, who had 18 points in addition to five rebounds and two blocks. The dominant performance also gave Ayo-Faleye a new career-high in threes (three). Another player making a difference was TJ Hurley, who went 6 for 11 en route to 17 points.

Meanwhile, Delaware pushed their score all the way to 84 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 85-84 to Bryant. Even though they lost, the Fightin' Blue Hens' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.5 points per game (they're now ranked 213th in scoring overall).

The losing side was boosted by John Camden, who went 10 for 16 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Cavan Reilly was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

Vermont pushed their record up to 2-3 with the victory, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Delaware, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

Vermont is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Delaware is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Vermont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.