Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Coppin State 1-13, Delaware State 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Coppin State is 8-2 against Delaware State since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Coppin State Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Delaware State Hornets at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Memorial Hall. Coppin State comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 54 points in their last four games, a trend the squad is of course eager to reverse.

Coppin State was expected to have a tough go of it last Thursday, and, well, they did. They were the victim of a painful 75-53 defeat at the hands of the Terrapins. Coppin State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 38-18.

Coppin State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Toto Fagbenle, who scored 12 points along with nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Fagbenle has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Delaware State had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They secured a 77-73 W over the Mountaineers on Saturday. The victory was just what Delaware State needed coming off of a 79-50 loss in their prior matchup.

The Eagles' loss was their tenth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 1-13. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 51.8 points per game. As for the Hornets, their win bumped their record up to 7-9.

While only Delaware State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Delaware State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be Coppin State's 15th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-8 against the spread).

Coppin State was able to grind out a solid victory over Delaware State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 82-72. Will Coppin State repeat their success, or does Delaware State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Delaware State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Coppin State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.