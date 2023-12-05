Who's Playing

Gwynedd-Mercy Griffins @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Gwynedd-Mercy 0-0, Delaware State 4-6

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

The Delaware State Hornets will host the Gwynedd-Mercy Griffins to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 5th at Memorial Hall.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gwynedd-Mercy were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 21 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Delaware State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.1 per game.

Looking back to last season, Gwynedd-Mercy finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Delaware State finished with a dismal 6-23 record.