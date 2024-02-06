Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Howard 9-14, Delaware State 10-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Howard is 7-2 against the Hornets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Howard Bison's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Delaware State Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 5th at Memorial Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Howard last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Pirates by a score of 63-61. Howard got off to an early lead (up 12 with 3:11 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the loss, Howard had strong showings from Bryce Harris, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Dom Campbell, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Campbell didn't help Howard's cause all that much against the Scarlet Knights back in November of 2023 but the same can't be said for this match. Less helpful for Howard was Seth Towns' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Howard smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 24 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Delaware State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 65-64 to the Spartans. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Delaware State in their matchups with the Spartans: they've now lost 11 in a row.

The Bison have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-14 record this season. As for the Hornets, their loss dropped their record down to 10-12.

Going forward, Howard is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Howard won a contest that couldn't have been any closer in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, slipping by the Hornets 86-85. Does Howard have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hornets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Howard is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bison as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Howard has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Delaware State.