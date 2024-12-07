Who's Playing

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Loyola Maryland 4-3, Delaware State 3-6

What to Know

The Loyola Maryland Greyhounds are taking a road trip to face off against the Delaware State Hornets at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Hall. The Hornets have the home-court advantage, but the Greyhounds are expected to win by 2.5 points.

Last Monday, Loyola Maryland was able to grind out a solid win over Coppin State, taking the game 68-57. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Greyhounds.

Loyola Maryland got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Milos Ilic out in front who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds. Ilic is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played. Jacob Theodosiou was another key player, going 7 for 12 en route to 23 points.

Loyola Maryland smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Coppin State only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Delaware State came up short against Delaware on Tuesday and fell 93-80. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Fightin' Blue Hens: they've now lost five in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Martaz Robinson, who earned 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Robert Smith, who earned 22 points.

Loyola Maryland now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Delaware State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Loyola Maryland has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Delaware State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Loyola Maryland came up short against Delaware State in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 79-73. Can Loyola Maryland avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Loyola Maryland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Greyhounds as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Loyola Maryland has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Delaware State.