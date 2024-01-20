Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 4-11, Delaware State 9-9

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Md.-E. Shore is 8-2 against Delaware State since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Md.-E. Shore is hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Hawks came up short against the Bison and fell 72-61. Md.-E. Shore has struggled against Howard recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Delaware State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 3 points), and they went ahead and made it three last Monday. They walked away with a 78-66 victory over the Bears.

The Hawks have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season. As for the Hornets, the win got them back to even at 9-9.

Md.-E. Shore was able to grind out a solid victory over Delaware State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 64-58. Will Md.-E. Shore repeat their success, or does Delaware State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Md.-E. Shore has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.