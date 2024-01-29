Who's Playing
NC Central Eagles @ Delaware State Hornets
Current Records: NC Central 11-8, Delaware State 10-10
How To Watch
- When: Monday, January 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware
What to Know
NC Central is 9-1 against Delaware State since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Delaware State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on NC Central, who comes in off a win.
On Saturday, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Hawks, taking the game 65-57. The team ran away with 47 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the win.
Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Delaware State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the Bulldogs by a score of 66-64. Delaware State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Eagles are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-8 record this season. As for the Hornets, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-10.
Everything came up roses for NC Central against Delaware State in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 as the team secured a 89-59 win. Will NC Central repeat their success, or does Delaware State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
NC Central has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.
