Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Norfolk State 19-9, Delaware State 12-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Norfolk State is 10-0 against the Hornets since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a MEAC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Despite being away, Norfolk State is looking at a 2.5-point advantage in the spread.

Norfolk State entered their tilt with the Bears with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Spartans skirted past the Bears 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, the Hornets couldn't handle the Eagles on Monday and fell 93-81. Delaware State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Spartans are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-9 record this season. As for the Hornets, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-15 record this season.

Norfolk State won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in February, slipping by the Hornets 65-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Norfolk State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Norfolk State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

Norfolk State has won all of the games they've played against Delaware State in the last 3 years.