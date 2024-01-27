Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: SC State 4-14, Delaware State 10-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets and the SC State Bulldogs will face off in a MEAC clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Memorial Hall. The timing is sure in Delaware State's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while SC State has not had much luck on the away from home, with 23 straight road losses dating back to last season.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Delaware State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They managed a 67-63 win over the Hawks.

Even though SC State has not done well against NC Central recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Bulldogs skirted past the Eagles 71-68. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as SC State did.

The Hornets now have a winning record of 10-9. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 4-14.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Delaware State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Delaware State barely slipped by SC State when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 69-68. Does Delaware State have another victory up their sleeve, or will SC State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SC State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Delaware State.