Who's Playing

Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: Virginia-Lynchburg 0-3, Delaware State 5-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

What to Know

The Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Delaware State Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 7th at Memorial Hall. Virginia-Lynchburg might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 18 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Virginia-Lynchburg found out the hard way. They were completely outmatched by the Pirates on the road and fell 121-66. That's two games in a row now that Virginia-Lynchburg has lost by exactly 55 points.

Meanwhile, Delaware State entered their tilt with Gwynedd-Mercy with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Hornets took their contest at home on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 105-58 victory over the Griffins.

The Dragons' loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-3. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.7 points per game. As for the Hornets, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 5-6 record this season.

Thursday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Virginia-Lynchburg have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Delaware State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.