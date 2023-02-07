Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Delaware State

Current Records: Chicago State 8-17; Delaware State 4-17

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Delaware State Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at Memorial Hall. The Cougars will be strutting in after a win while Delaware State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Chicago State didn't have too much trouble with the Hartford Hawks on the road this past Saturday as they won 62-49.

Meanwhile, the Hornets came up short against the Morgan State Bears this past Saturday, falling 75-65.

Chicago State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Chicago State is now 8-17 while Delaware State sits at 4-17. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cougars have only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 49th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Hornets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.