Who's Playing

Chicago State @ Delaware State

Current Records: Chicago State 8-17; Delaware State 4-17

What to Know

The Chicago State Cougars are staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the Delaware State Hornets at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at Memorial Hall. Chicago State will be strutting in after a win while Delaware State will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Cougars had enough points to win and then some against the Hartford Hawks this past Saturday, taking their contest 62-49.

Meanwhile, Delaware State came up short against the Morgan State Bears this past Saturday, falling 75-65.

Chicago State's victory brought them up to 8-17 while Delaware State's defeat pulled them down to 4-17. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Chicago State has only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 48th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Hornets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are fourth worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.