Who's Playing

Howard @ Delaware State

Current Records: Howard 14-10; Delaware State 5-17

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets are 2-6 against the Howard Bison since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Hornets and Howard will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Delaware State isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Chicago State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Delaware State proved too difficult a challenge. Delaware State snuck past Chicago State with a 66-60 victory.

Meanwhile, the Bison were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They were the clear victors by a 100-74 margin over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The wins brought the Hornets up to 5-17 and Howard to 14-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Delaware State is stumbling into the game with the 350th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Delaware State, the Bison come into the matchup boasting the 25th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.3. So the cards are definitely stacked in Howard's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bison are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Howard have won six out of their last eight games against Delaware State.