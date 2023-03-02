Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Delaware State

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 16-12; Delaware State 6-22

What to Know

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the Delaware State Hornets are set to square off in an MEAC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET March 2 at Memorial Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Maryland-Eastern Shore came up short against the Morgan State Bears on Monday, falling 68-61.

Meanwhile, Delaware State came up short against the Coppin State Eagles on Monday, falling 82-72.

The Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is now 16-12 while Delaware State sits at 6-22. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 7-4 after losses this year, the Hornets 4-17.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Odds

The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Maryland-Eastern Shore have won nine out of their last 12 games against Delaware State.