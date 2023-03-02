Who's Playing
Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Delaware State
Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 16-12; Delaware State 6-22
What to Know
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks and the Delaware State Hornets are set to square off in an MEAC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET March 2 at Memorial Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Maryland-Eastern Shore came up short against the Morgan State Bears on Monday, falling 68-61.
Meanwhile, Delaware State came up short against the Coppin State Eagles on Monday, falling 82-72.
The Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Monday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Maryland-Eastern Shore is now 16-12 while Delaware State sits at 6-22. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 7-4 after losses this year, the Hornets 4-17.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hawks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Maryland-Eastern Shore have won nine out of their last 12 games against Delaware State.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 68 vs. Delaware State 66
- Mar 03, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 63 vs. Delaware State 59
- Feb 09, 2022 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 58 vs. Delaware State 50
- Mar 10, 2020 - Delaware State 68 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 64
- Feb 29, 2020 - Delaware State 84 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 63
- Feb 03, 2020 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 68 vs. Delaware State 66
- Mar 07, 2019 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 70 vs. Delaware State 64
- Feb 23, 2019 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 62 vs. Delaware State 56
- Feb 26, 2018 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 59 vs. Delaware State 47
- Feb 25, 2017 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 65 vs. Delaware State 64
- Feb 27, 2016 - Maryland-Eastern Shore 74 vs. Delaware State 65
- Feb 13, 2016 - Delaware State 75 vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore 71