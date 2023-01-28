Who's Playing
Morgan State @ Delaware State
Current Records: Morgan State 11-9; Delaware State 2-16
What to Know
The Morgan State Bears are 11-3 against the Delaware State Hornets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Morgan State and Delaware State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Norfolk State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Bears proved too difficult a challenge. Morgan State secured a 77-71 W over Norfolk State.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Delaware State has finally found some success away from home. They had just enough and edged out the South Carolina State Bulldogs 88-85.
Morgan State is now 11-9 while the Hornets sit at 2-16. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bears rank second in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 19.3 on average. Less enviably, Delaware State is stumbling into the contest with the 353rd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.1 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Morgan State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Delaware State.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Morgan State 76 vs. Delaware State 69
- Jan 30, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Delaware State 70
- Mar 06, 2021 - Delaware State 82 vs. Morgan State 75
- Mar 05, 2021 - Morgan State 92 vs. Delaware State 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Morgan State 74 vs. Delaware State 69
- Jan 24, 2021 - Morgan State 99 vs. Delaware State 83
- Feb 24, 2020 - Morgan State 90 vs. Delaware State 80
- Jan 04, 2020 - Morgan State 81 vs. Delaware State 68
- Mar 02, 2019 - Morgan State 76 vs. Delaware State 58
- Mar 01, 2018 - Delaware State 87 vs. Morgan State 80
- Jan 22, 2018 - Morgan State 61 vs. Delaware State 47
- Feb 20, 2017 - Morgan State 65 vs. Delaware State 54
- Feb 11, 2017 - Delaware State 56 vs. Morgan State 45
- Jan 09, 2016 - Morgan State 63 vs. Delaware State 58