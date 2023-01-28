Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Delaware State

Current Records: Morgan State 11-9; Delaware State 2-16

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears are 11-3 against the Delaware State Hornets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Morgan State and Delaware State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Norfolk State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Bears proved too difficult a challenge. Morgan State secured a 77-71 W over Norfolk State.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Delaware State has finally found some success away from home. They had just enough and edged out the South Carolina State Bulldogs 88-85.

Morgan State is now 11-9 while the Hornets sit at 2-16. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bears rank second in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 19.3 on average. Less enviably, Delaware State is stumbling into the contest with the 353rd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.1 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Morgan State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Delaware State.