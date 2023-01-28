Who's Playing
Morgan State @ Delaware State
Current Records: Morgan State 11-9; Delaware State 2-16
What to Know
The Morgan State Bears are 11-3 against the Delaware State Hornets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Morgan State and Delaware State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Norfolk State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Bears proved too difficult a challenge. Morgan State managed a 77-71 victory over Norfolk State.
Meanwhile, Delaware State narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the South Carolina State Bulldogs 88-85. It took 13 tries, but the Hornets can finally say that they have a win on the road.
Morgan State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
The Bears are now 11-9 while Delaware State sits at 2-16. Two stats to keep an eye on: Morgan State enters the matchup with 19.3 takeaways on average, good for second best in college basketball. Less enviably, Delaware State is 353rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Delaware State.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Morgan State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Delaware State.
- Feb 26, 2022 - Morgan State 76 vs. Delaware State 69
- Jan 30, 2022 - Morgan State 82 vs. Delaware State 70
- Mar 06, 2021 - Delaware State 82 vs. Morgan State 75
- Mar 05, 2021 - Morgan State 92 vs. Delaware State 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Morgan State 74 vs. Delaware State 69
- Jan 24, 2021 - Morgan State 99 vs. Delaware State 83
- Feb 24, 2020 - Morgan State 90 vs. Delaware State 80
- Jan 04, 2020 - Morgan State 81 vs. Delaware State 68
- Mar 02, 2019 - Morgan State 76 vs. Delaware State 58
- Mar 01, 2018 - Delaware State 87 vs. Morgan State 80
- Jan 22, 2018 - Morgan State 61 vs. Delaware State 47
- Feb 20, 2017 - Morgan State 65 vs. Delaware State 54
- Feb 11, 2017 - Delaware State 56 vs. Morgan State 45
- Jan 09, 2016 - Morgan State 63 vs. Delaware State 58