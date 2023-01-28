Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Delaware State

Current Records: Morgan State 11-9; Delaware State 2-16

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears are 11-3 against the Delaware State Hornets since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Morgan State and Delaware State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Memorial Hall. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Norfolk State Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Bears proved too difficult a challenge. Morgan State managed a 77-71 victory over Norfolk State.

Meanwhile, Delaware State narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the South Carolina State Bulldogs 88-85. It took 13 tries, but the Hornets can finally say that they have a win on the road.

Morgan State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The Bears are now 11-9 while Delaware State sits at 2-16. Two stats to keep an eye on: Morgan State enters the matchup with 19.3 takeaways on average, good for second best in college basketball. Less enviably, Delaware State is 353rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Delaware State.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Morgan State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Delaware State.