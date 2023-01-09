Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ Delaware State

Current Records: Norfolk State 11-5; Delaware State 1-13

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Hornets and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Memorial Hall. Delaware State hasn't won a game against Norfolk State since Feb. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Delaware State this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. 2023 "welcomed" them with an 84-64 beatdown courtesy of the Howard Bison.

Meanwhile, the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Norfolk State proved too difficult a challenge. Norfolk State had enough points to win and then some against the Hawks, taking their contest 57-46.

Norfolk State's win lifted them to 11-5 while Delaware State's loss dropped them down to 1-13. We'll see if the Spartans can repeat their recent success or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Norfolk State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Delaware State.