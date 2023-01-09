Who's Playing
Norfolk State @ Delaware State
Current Records: Norfolk State 11-5; Delaware State 1-13
What to Know
The Delaware State Hornets will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Hornets and the Norfolk State Spartans will face off in an MEAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Memorial Hall. Delaware State hasn't won a game against Norfolk State since Feb. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Delaware State this past Saturday, and boy were they were right. 2023 "welcomed" them with an 84-64 beatdown courtesy of the Howard Bison.
Meanwhile, the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Norfolk State proved too difficult a challenge. Norfolk State had enough points to win and then some against the Hawks, taking their contest 57-46.
Norfolk State's win lifted them to 11-5 while Delaware State's loss dropped them down to 1-13. We'll see if the Spartans can repeat their recent success or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Norfolk State have won 13 out of their last 14 games against Delaware State.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Norfolk State 74 vs. Delaware State 66
- Feb 14, 2022 - Norfolk State 69 vs. Delaware State 66
- Jan 12, 2022 - Norfolk State 80 vs. Delaware State 51
- Feb 24, 2021 - Norfolk State 86 vs. Delaware State 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - Norfolk State 94 vs. Delaware State 66
- Jan 17, 2021 - Norfolk State 83 vs. Delaware State 79
- Jan 16, 2021 - Norfolk State 87 vs. Delaware State 76
- Mar 02, 2020 - Norfolk State 79 vs. Delaware State 73
- Feb 08, 2020 - Norfolk State 85 vs. Delaware State 57
- Mar 04, 2019 - Norfolk State 74 vs. Delaware State 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - Norfolk State 77 vs. Delaware State 63
- Feb 12, 2018 - Norfolk State 93 vs. Delaware State 58
- Jan 16, 2017 - Norfolk State 75 vs. Delaware State 70
- Feb 20, 2016 - Delaware State 67 vs. Norfolk State 64