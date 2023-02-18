Who's Playing

North Carolina Central @ Delaware State

Current Records: North Carolina Central 12-11; Delaware State 5-19

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Carolina Central Eagles and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 11 of 2020. The Hornets and North Carolina Central will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Memorial Hall. North Carolina Central should still be riding high after a victory, while Delaware State will be looking to right the ship.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 97-58, which was the final score in Delaware State's tilt against the Norfolk State Spartans on Monday.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Central entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They put a hurting on the Coppin State Eagles at home to the tune of 85-52.

Delaware State is now 5-19 while North Carolina Central sits at 12-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets are stumbling into the matchup with the 354th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Delaware State, North Carolina Central comes into the game boasting the 18th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.6. So the cards are definitely stacked in North Carolina Central's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Carolina Central have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Delaware State.