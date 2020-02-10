Delaware State vs. SC State odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 10 predictions from model on 33-15 run

A pair of struggling teams look to get back on track when the South Carolina State Bulldogs host the Delaware State Hornets on Monday at Orangeburg, S.C. The Bulldogs (9-12), who are seventh in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference at 4-5, have lost four in a row, while the Hornets (3-19), who are tied for ninth in the conference at 2-6, have lost two straight and five of six.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. SC State leads the all-time series 57-33. The Bulldogs are 10-point favorites in the latest South Carolina State vs. Delaware State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 151.5. Before making any Delaware State vs. SC State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Delaware State vs. South Carolina State spread: South Carolina State -10

Delaware State vs. South Carolina State over-under: 151.5 points

Delaware State vs. South Carolina State money line: Delaware State +409, South Carolina State -564

DS: Averages 69.7 points per game

SCS: Is 29th in the country in free-throw percentage at 76.6

Why South Carolina State can cover

The Bulldogs have had the Hornets' number of late, winning five of six in the series. South Carolina State, which is 5-5 over the past 10 games, is looking for its first winning season since going 19-15 in 2015-16. The Bulldogs are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games against a team with a winning percentage below .400.

Senior forward Damani Applewhite leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 13.2 points per game. He is also averaging 7.0 rebounds. He has scored in double figures in 11 of the past 14 games and has two double-doubles this season. His best game was a 24-point, 11-rebound performance in a 79-75 win at Coppin State on Jan. 4.

Why Delaware State can cover

Even so, the Bulldogs aren't a lock to cover the Delaware State vs. South Carolina State spread. That's because the Hornets won the last meeting between the schools, a 70-68 victory on Feb. 4, 2019. Senior guard John Crosby has been one of the bright spots on the team, averaging 19.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He has scored 30 or more points four times this season and 20 or more 10 times.

Also powering the Delaware State offense is junior forward Ameer Bennett, who is second on the team in scoring at 10.5 points per game, and first in rebounding at 6.4. He has scored in double figures 14 times this season and has recorded two double-doubles, including a 13-point, 11-rebound effort against Delaware on Dec. 16.

