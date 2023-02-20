The South Carolina State Bulldogs will go on the road for the second time in three games when they face the Delaware State Hornets on Monday night. South Carolina State had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 78-62 loss to Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday. Delaware State has lost three straight games, falling to NC Central over the weekend.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hornets are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Delaware State vs. South Carolina State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 146.5.

Delaware State vs. South Carolina State spread: Delaware State -2.5

Delaware State vs. South Carolina State over/under: 146.5 points

Delaware State vs. South Carolina State money line: Delaware State -145, South Carolina State +122

Why Delaware State can cover

Delaware State is in a good scheduling spot on Monday night, as it is playing at home for the fifth time in its last six games. The Hornets put forth a competitive effort in their loss to North Carolina Central on Saturday, covering the spread as 8.5-point underdogs. They also lost to Howard in overtime in their previous home game, easily covering as 9.5-point underdogs.

The Hornets have been extremely undervalued by the betting market, covering the spread in 10 of their last 13 games, including six straight at home. South Carolina State has been terrible away from home, losing 19 of its 20 road games this season. Senior forward Brandon Stone leads Delaware State with 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, while junior guard Martaz Robinson is adding 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Why South Carolina State can cover

South Carolina State has started to play its best basketball of the season, winning two of its last three games coming into this matchup. The Bulldogs poured in 94 points in a double-digit win over Coppin State before cruising to a 74-62 win over Morgan State last Monday. They held a 13-point lead at halftime in the first meeting with Delaware State, so they will be motivated to get revenge in the rematch.

Junior guard Rakeim Gary leads South Carolina State with 12.0 points and 2.8 assists per game, while sophomore guard Lesown Hallums is also in double figures with 11.3 points. Raquan Brown, Rahsaan Edwards and Cameron Jones are each averaging more than eight points per game. The Bulldogs have won eight of the last 10 meetings between these teams.

