The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will look to stretch their winning streak to three games when they take on the visiting Delaware State Hornets in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday. It will be the first-ever matchup between the schools. The Seahawks (5-3) are coming off a 78-59 win at Campbell on Monday, while the Hornets (0-3) dropped a 97-69 decision at Georgia Tech on Sunday. Delaware State has lost each of its games by 26 or more points.

Tip-off from Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C., is set for noon ET. UNCW is averaging 79.4 points per game, while Delaware State averages 64.3. The Seahawks are 19-point favorites in the latest Delaware State vs. UNC-Wilmington odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 155.5. Before making any UNC-Wilmington vs. Delaware State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Delaware State vs. UNC-Wilmington spread: UNC-Wilmington -19

Delaware State vs. UNC-Wilmington over-under: 155.5 points

DS: The Hornets are averaging 12.3 assists per game

UNCW: Has scored 70 or more points in seven of eight games

Why UNC-Wilmington can cover

The Seahawks have five players averaging in double figures and are led by junior guard Jaylen Sims. Sims is averaging 19.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He is hitting 48.8 percent of his shots from the floor, including 48.7 percent from 3-point range. Sims is coming off a 15-point, nine-rebound and four-assist performance against Campbell. He has scored 20 or more points four times, including a season-high 29 against Troy on Nov. 28.

Also bringing firepower to the offense is senior guard Ty Gadsden, who averages 16.3 points. He scored 15 points and dished out three assists at Campbell, and scored 18 points, including 8-of-8 at the free throw line, against Norfolk State.

Why Delaware State can cover

The Hornets wrap up a three-game road trip after struggling to open the season. Junior guard Myles Carter leads the offense, averaging 13.5 points per game, three rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals despite missing the opener. He is hitting 40 percent of his field goals and has hit all five of his free throws. Against Georgia Tech on Sunday, he poured in 17 points, hitting 54.5 percent of his shots from the floor.

Also averaging double digits is junior guard Johquin Wiley, who averages 13 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Against Coastal Carolina on Thursday, Wiley scored a season-high 19 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists. Last season, he was sixth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in assists (3.1 per game) and fourth in assist to turnover ratio (1.4).

