Who's Playing

Wagner @ Delaware State

Current Records: Wagner 5-4; Delaware State 1-10

What to Know

The Delaware State Hornets will be home for the holidays to greet the Wagner Seahawks at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Memorial Hall. Neither the Hornets nor Wagner could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

There's no need to mince words: Delaware State lost to the Drexel Dragons this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 85-52.

Meanwhile, the Stony Brook Seawolves typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday the Seahawks proved too difficult a challenge. Wagner narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past Stony Brook 58-55.

Delaware State is now 1-10 while Wagner sits at 5-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.60% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Seahawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.20% percent of their shots, which is the 349th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wagner won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.