Who's Playing

Wagner @ Delaware State

Current Records: Wagner 5-4; Delaware State 1-10

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks will face off against the Delaware State Hornets on the road at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday at Memorial Hall. Neither Wagner nor the Hornets could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

Wagner sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 58-55 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delaware State was pulverized by the Drexel Dragons 85-52 this past Saturday.

Wagner is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

Wagner's victory brought them up to 5-4 while the Hornets' defeat pulled them down to 1-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Seahawks have only been able to knock down 39.20% percent of their shots, which is the 351st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Delaware State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.60% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wagner won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.