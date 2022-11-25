Who's Playing

Colgate @ Delaware

Current Records: Colgate 4-2; Delaware 1-2

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders will take on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 2 p.m. ET Friday at Palestra. Colgate will be strutting in after a win while Delaware will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Raiders can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They had enough points to win and then some against the Monmouth Hawks on Monday, taking their contest 85-66.

Meanwhile, Delaware was pulverized by the Duke Blue Devils 92-58 last week. Forward Jyare Davis had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Colgate is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Monday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Colgate is now 4-2 while the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 1-2. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raiders have allowed their opponents to shoot 46% from the floor on average, which is the 50th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Delaware has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 31st lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Raiders are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Fightin' Blue Hens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.