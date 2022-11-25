Who's Playing

Colgate @ Delaware

Current Records: Colgate 4-2; Delaware 1-2

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will square off against the Colgate Raiders at 2 p.m. ET on Friday at Palestra. Colgate will be strutting in after a win while the Fightin' Blue Hens will be stumbling in from a loss.

Delaware took a serious blow against the Duke Blue Devils last Friday, falling 92-58. One thing holding Delaware back was the mediocre play of forward Jyare Davis, who did not have his best game: he played for 35 minutes with 4-for-16 shooting.

As for Colgate, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Monmouth Hawks on Monday. Colgate took down Monmouth 85-66.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are now 1-2 while the Raiders sit at 4-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Delaware has only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 24th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Colgate has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46% from the floor on average, which is the 48th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.