Delaware vs. College of Charleston odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 27 predictions from proven model

The College of Charleston Cougars and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are set to square off in a Colonial Athletic Association matchup at 6 p.m. ET Thursday at TD Arena. The Cougars are 15-13 overall and 8-5 at home, while Delaware is 20-9 overall and 6-5 on the road. Delaware has lost two of three after having a seven-game winning streak snapped. College of Charleston has lost four consecutive games.

The Cougars are favored by four points in the latest College of Charleston vs. Delaware odds, while the over-under is set at 140. Before entering any Delaware vs. College of Charleston picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on College of Charleston vs. Delaware. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Delaware vs. College of Charleston:

College of Charleston vs. Delaware spread: College of Charleston -4

College of Charleston vs. Delaware over-under: 140 points

College of Charleston vs. Delaware money line: College of Charleston -188, Delaware 159

What you need to know about College of Charleston

College of Charleston ended up a good deal behind the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday, losing 68-55. Grant Riller led the Cougars with 19 points. He is averaging 21.5 points per game but has been held below 20 points in three of his past five outings.

College of Charleston won the last meeting with Delaware, 75-63 on Dec. 30.

What you need to know about Delaware

The Fightin' Blue Hens lost 78-62 at home to the Hofstra Pride on Saturday. Nate Darling led Delaware with 25 points. Justyn Mutts posted a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Fightin' Blue Hens missed 19 of 24 3-point attempts. Ryan Allen, Delaware's second-leading scorer, was held to three points.

How to make Delaware vs. College of Charleston picks

SportsLine's model has simulated College of Charleston vs. Delaware 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Delaware vs. College of Charleston? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the So who wins College of Charleston vs. Delaware spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.