Delaware vs. College of Charleston odds, line: College basketball picks, Feb. 27 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Delaware and College of Charleston.
The College of Charleston Cougars and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are set to square off in a Colonial Athletic Association matchup at 6 p.m. ET Thursday at TD Arena. The Cougars are 15-13 overall and 8-5 at home, while Delaware is 20-9 overall and 6-5 on the road. Delaware has lost two of three after having a seven-game winning streak snapped. College of Charleston has lost four consecutive games.
The Cougars are favored by four points in the latest College of Charleston vs. Delaware odds, while the over-under is set at 140. Before entering any Delaware vs. College of Charleston picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on College of Charleston vs. Delaware. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Delaware vs. College of Charleston:
- College of Charleston vs. Delaware spread: College of Charleston -4
- College of Charleston vs. Delaware over-under: 140 points
- College of Charleston vs. Delaware money line: College of Charleston -188, Delaware 159
What you need to know about College of Charleston
College of Charleston ended up a good deal behind the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday, losing 68-55. Grant Riller led the Cougars with 19 points. He is averaging 21.5 points per game but has been held below 20 points in three of his past five outings.
College of Charleston won the last meeting with Delaware, 75-63 on Dec. 30.
What you need to know about Delaware
The Fightin' Blue Hens lost 78-62 at home to the Hofstra Pride on Saturday. Nate Darling led Delaware with 25 points. Justyn Mutts posted a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds. The Fightin' Blue Hens missed 19 of 24 3-point attempts. Ryan Allen, Delaware's second-leading scorer, was held to three points.
How to make Delaware vs. College of Charleston picks
SportsLine's model has simulated College of Charleston vs. Delaware 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Delaware vs. College of Charleston? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the So who wins College of Charleston vs. Delaware spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Merrimack must sit out March Madness
The 19-11 Warriors aren't eligible for the NCAA Tournament and NIT after they moved to Division...
-
Power rankings: Kansas jumps to No. 1
Duke plummets, Kentucky climbs higher for the fourth straight week -- and hello to you, BYU
-
Top 25 And 1: Terps rally vs. Gophers
The Terrapins, No. 8 in the Top 25 And 1, have a two-game lead in the Big Ten standings with...
-
Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds, picks, sim
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan vs. Wisconsin matchup 10,000...
-
Wichita State vs. Temple odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Wichita State vs. Temple matchup...
-
Maryland rallies for win over Minnesota
No. 9 Maryland looked doomed against Minnesota until a late rally on Wednesday
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish