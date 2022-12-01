Who's Playing
Cornell @ Delaware
Current Records: Cornell 5-1; Delaware 3-3
What to Know
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will look to defend their home court on Thursday against the Cornell Big Red at 7 p.m. ET. Cornell will be strutting in after a win while the Fightin' Blue Hens will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Delaware ended up a good deal behind the Pennsylvania Quakers when they played on Sunday, losing 86-73.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Cornell and the Monmouth Hawks this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Cornell wrapped it up with an 81-63 victory on the road.
After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last year, Delaware came out ahead of the Big Red 73-56 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware
Series History
Delaware won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Cornell.
- Nov 15, 2018 - Delaware 73 vs. Cornell 56
- Dec 28, 2017 - Cornell 0 vs. Delaware 0