Who's Playing

Cornell @ Delaware

Current Records: Cornell 5-1; Delaware 3-3

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will look to defend their home court on Thursday against the Cornell Big Red at 7 p.m. ET. Cornell will be strutting in after a win while the Fightin' Blue Hens will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Delaware ended up a good deal behind the Pennsylvania Quakers when they played on Sunday, losing 86-73.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Cornell and the Monmouth Hawks this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Cornell wrapped it up with an 81-63 victory on the road.

After a nothing to nothing draw in their first fixture last year, Delaware came out ahead of the Big Red 73-56 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Delaware won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Cornell.