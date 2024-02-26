The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (17-11, 9-6 CAA) and Drexel Dragons (17-11, 10-5) will both try to improve in the conference standings when they square off on Monday night. Delaware has lost two of its last three games, falling to Charleston in a 90-71 final last Thursday. Drexel had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 69-57 loss at Hofstra its last time out. The Dragons cruised to an 86-67 win as 6-point home favorites in the first meeting between these teams this season.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Bob Carpenter Center on CBS Sports Network. Delaware is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Delaware vs. Drexel odds, while the over/under is 138 points.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Delaware vs. Drexel spread: Delaware -2.5

Delaware vs. Drexel over/under: 138 points

Delaware vs. Drexel money line: Delaware -143, Drexel +120

Why Delaware can cover

Delaware has won five of its last seven games to move into sixth place in the conference standings, and it has a chance to split its season series with Drexel on Monday. The Fightin' Blue Hens are now 8-2 in their last 10 games in the month of February, including a road win at North Carolina A&T last week. Senior guard Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 23 points on 9 of 15 shooting to lead Delaware in that game.

Senior forward Jyare Davis leads the Fightin' Blue Hens with 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, posting four double-doubles in his last six games. Drumgoole is adding 13.9 points and 3.9 rebounds, while Niels Lane, Christian Ray and Cavan Reilly are all averaging 9.5 points per game. Drexel has only covered the spread once in its last eight games, and it has failed to cover the spread in five straight road games.

Why Drexel can cover

Drexel already dominated Delaware once this season, cruising to an 86-67 win as 6-point home favorites near the end of January. The game was tied at halftime, but the Dragons outscored the Fightin' Blue Hens 52-33 in the second half. Five players finished in double figures for Drexel, paced by 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds from sophomore guard Justin Moore.

Senior forward Lucas Monroe had one of his best games of the season, posting a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds on 7 of 9 shooting. Moore leads Drexel with 12.2 points per game, while senior forward Amari Williams is chipping in 12.1 points and 7.8 rebounds. Delaware has only covered the spread once in its last six games, including a 1-4 mark in its last five home games. See which team to pick here.

