Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Delaware

Current Records: Hofstra 7-6; Delaware 8-5

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride are 15-3 against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Pride and Delaware will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Hofstra won both of their matches against Delaware last season (82-77 and 80-66) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Hofstra simply couldn't be stopped last Thursday, as they easily beat the Old Westbury Panthers at home 96-48.

Meanwhile, the contest between Delaware and the Ohio Bobcats last week was not particularly close, with the Fightin' Blue Hens falling 95-76.

Hofstra's win lifted them to 7-6 while Delaware's loss dropped them down to 8-5. We'll see if the Pride can repeat their recent success or if Delaware bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Fightin' Blue Hens are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pride, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pride as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hofstra have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Delaware.