Who's Playing
Hofstra @ Delaware
Current Records: Hofstra 7-6; Delaware 8-5
What to Know
The Hofstra Pride are 15-3 against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. The Pride and Delaware will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Hofstra won both of their matches against Delaware last season (82-77 and 80-66) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Hofstra simply couldn't be stopped last Thursday, as they easily beat the Old Westbury Panthers at home 96-48.
Meanwhile, the contest between Delaware and the Ohio Bobcats last week was not particularly close, with the Fightin' Blue Hens falling 95-76.
Hofstra's win lifted them to 7-6 while Delaware's loss dropped them down to 8-5. We'll see if the Pride can repeat their recent success or if Delaware bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Fightin' Blue Hens are a slight 1-point favorite against the Pride, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pride as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Hofstra have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Delaware.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Hofstra 80 vs. Delaware 66
- Jan 15, 2022 - Hofstra 82 vs. Delaware 77
- Mar 07, 2021 - Hofstra 83 vs. Delaware 75
- Jan 17, 2021 - Hofstra 68 vs. Delaware 67
- Jan 15, 2021 - Delaware 74 vs. Hofstra 56
- Mar 09, 2020 - Hofstra 75 vs. Delaware 61
- Feb 22, 2020 - Hofstra 78 vs. Delaware 62
- Jan 23, 2020 - Delaware 73 vs. Hofstra 71
- Mar 11, 2019 - Hofstra 78 vs. Delaware 74
- Mar 02, 2019 - Hofstra 92 vs. Delaware 70
- Dec 28, 2018 - Hofstra 91 vs. Delaware 46
- Jan 27, 2018 - Hofstra 64 vs. Delaware 59
- Jan 18, 2018 - Hofstra 90 vs. Delaware 63
- Mar 03, 2017 - Delaware 81 vs. Hofstra 76
- Feb 02, 2017 - Hofstra 73 vs. Delaware 65
- Dec 31, 2016 - Hofstra 58 vs. Delaware 56
- Feb 13, 2016 - Hofstra 77 vs. Delaware 66
- Dec 31, 2015 - Hofstra 90 vs. Delaware 80