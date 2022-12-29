Who's Playing

Hofstra @ Delaware

Current Records: Hofstra 7-6; Delaware 8-5

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride are 15-3 against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Pride and Delaware will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Hofstra won both of their matches against Delaware last season (82-77 and 80-66) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Everything came up roses for Hofstra at home against the Old Westbury Panthers last Thursday as the team secured a 96-48 win.

Meanwhile, Delaware lost to the Ohio Bobcats at home by a decisive 95-76 margin.

Hofstra's victory lifted them to 7-6 while Delaware's defeat dropped them down to 8-5. We'll see if the Pride can repeat their recent success or if the Fightin' Blue Hens bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Hofstra have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Delaware.