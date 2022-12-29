Who's Playing
Hofstra @ Delaware
Current Records: Hofstra 7-6; Delaware 8-5
What to Know
The Hofstra Pride are 15-3 against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Pride and Delaware will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Hofstra won both of their matches against Delaware last season (82-77 and 80-66) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Everything came up roses for Hofstra at home against the Old Westbury Panthers last Thursday as the team secured a 96-48 win.
Meanwhile, Delaware lost to the Ohio Bobcats at home by a decisive 95-76 margin.
Hofstra's victory lifted them to 7-6 while Delaware's defeat dropped them down to 8-5. We'll see if the Pride can repeat their recent success or if the Fightin' Blue Hens bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Hofstra have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Delaware.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Hofstra 80 vs. Delaware 66
- Jan 15, 2022 - Hofstra 82 vs. Delaware 77
- Mar 07, 2021 - Hofstra 83 vs. Delaware 75
- Jan 17, 2021 - Hofstra 68 vs. Delaware 67
- Jan 15, 2021 - Delaware 74 vs. Hofstra 56
- Mar 09, 2020 - Hofstra 75 vs. Delaware 61
- Feb 22, 2020 - Hofstra 78 vs. Delaware 62
- Jan 23, 2020 - Delaware 73 vs. Hofstra 71
- Mar 11, 2019 - Hofstra 78 vs. Delaware 74
- Mar 02, 2019 - Hofstra 92 vs. Delaware 70
- Dec 28, 2018 - Hofstra 91 vs. Delaware 46
- Jan 27, 2018 - Hofstra 64 vs. Delaware 59
- Jan 18, 2018 - Hofstra 90 vs. Delaware 63
- Mar 03, 2017 - Delaware 81 vs. Hofstra 76
- Feb 02, 2017 - Hofstra 73 vs. Delaware 65
- Dec 31, 2016 - Hofstra 58 vs. Delaware 56
- Feb 13, 2016 - Hofstra 77 vs. Delaware 66
- Dec 31, 2015 - Hofstra 90 vs. Delaware 80