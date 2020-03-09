Delaware vs. Hofstra odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 9 predictions from proven model

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the Hofstra Pride are set to square off in a Colonial Athletic Association conference tournament semifinal matchup at 6 p.m. ET Monday at Entertainment & Sports Arena. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 22-10 overall, while Hofstra is 24-8. The Fightin' Blue Hens and the Pride split their two regular season matchups this season. Hofstra, which has won back-to-back CAA regular season titles, won the most recent meeting between the teams on Feb. 22, 78-62. The Pride are favored by three-points in the latest Hofstra vs. Delaware odds, and the over-under is set at 147. Before entering any Delaware vs. Hofstra picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 18 of the 2019-20 season on a 72-48 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hofstra vs. Delaware. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Hofstra vs. Delaware:

Hofstra vs. Delaware spread: Hofstra -3

Hofstra vs. Delaware over-under: 147 points

Hofstra vs. Delaware money line: Hofstra -159, Delaware 135

What you need to know about Delaware

Delaware strolled past the College of Charleston Cougars with points to spare, taking its Colonial conference tournament quarterfinal game, 79-67. Nate Darling and Justyn Mutts were the main playmakers for the Fightin' Blue Hens, as the former shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points, and the latter posted a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds in addition to five assists.

What you need to know about Hofstra

Hofstra easily took care of the Drexel Dragons on Sunday in a 61-43 quarterfinals victory in the CAA tournament. The Pride had four players score in double digits: Eli Pemberton (19), Desure Buie (14), Jalen Ray (14), and Isaac Kante (13). Pemberton also had 12 rebounds. Kante converted a three-point play at the end of the first half to break a tie and the Pride never trailed again.

How to make Hofstra vs. Delaware picks

The model has simulated Hofstra vs. Delaware 10,000 times and the results are in.

So who wins Hofstra vs. Delaware?