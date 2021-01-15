The Friday college basketball schedule gets underway when the Delaware Blue Hens host the Hofstra Pride for a 1 p.m. ET CAA tip. This is the first of two consecutive meetings with the teams set to meet again on Sunday afternoon. Hofstra is 6-5 overall and is in third place in the CAA with a 2-2 mark. Delaware is 3-5 overall and tied for fourth in the conference with a 1-2 CAA record.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Pride as five-point favorites in the latest Hofstra vs. Delaware odds, up 1.5 points from the opener. The over-under for total points is set at 137.5. Before making any Delaware vs. Hofstra picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Delaware vs. Hofstra. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting trends for Hofstra vs. Delaware:

Hofstra vs. Delaware spread: Hofstra -5

Hofstra vs. Delaware over-under: 137.5 points

Hofstra vs. Delaware money line: Hofstra -220; Delaware +180

HOF: 4-6 ATS this season

DEL: 2-5 ATS this season

Latest Odds: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens +5.5 Bet Now

Why Hofstra can cover



Hofstra was swept in consecutive games against Northeastern last week, but the Pride had been playing well prior to that. They won five of their previous six, a span that included an extremely impressive 76-71 win at Richmond.

Guard Jalen Ray is playing over 37 minutes per game and is averaging a team-leading 17.3 points. Guard Tareq Coburn averages 16.4 per contest, while forward Isaac Kante adds 13.5 points per outing and leads the team with 11.5 rebounds. Hofstra is 3-1-1 against the spread on the road this season, but has struggled when favored, going just 2-6 ATS in that spot.

Why Delaware can cover

The Blue Hens have dropped four of their last five, but they are keeping games competitive. They haven't lost by more than 10 all season and their last two losses were a 67-62 setback against William Mary and a 66-59 decision in their second matchup against College of Charleston.

Guard Ryan Allen leads the team with 14.6 points per game. He's looking to get going from 3-point range, however, as he's only hitting 28.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc on the season. Forward Dylan Painter averages 11.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

How to make Hofstra vs. Delaware picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the simulations showing the teams will combine for 139 points. It also says one side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Delaware vs. Hofstra? And which side of the spread hits almost 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.