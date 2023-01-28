Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Delaware

Current Records: Northeastern 8-12; Delaware 11-11

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Fightin' Blue Hens and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Colonial battle at noon ET on Saturday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Delaware was just a bucket short of a victory on Thursday and fell 67-66 to the Hampton Pirates. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Delaware was far and away the favorite.

Meanwhile, Northeastern came up short against the Towson Tigers on Thursday, falling 72-63.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Delaware and Northeastern were neck-and-neck, but the Fightin' Blue Hens came up empty-handed after a 59-58 loss. Maybe Delaware will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Northeastern have won eight out of their last 14 games against Delaware.