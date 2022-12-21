Who's Playing

Ohio @ Delaware

Current Records: Ohio 6-5; Delaware 8-4

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Ohio Bobcats in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. The Fightin' Blue Hens are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Delaware escaped with a win on Monday against the Rider Broncs by the margin of a single free throw, 60-59.

Meanwhile, Ohio didn't have too much trouble with the Stetson Hatters at home this past Saturday as they won 85-66.

Delaware is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Delaware to 8-4 and Ohio to 6-5. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fightin' Blue Hens are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fightin' Blue Hens as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.