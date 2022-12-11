Who's Playing

Siena @ Delaware

Current Records: Siena 5-4; Delaware 5-4

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will stay at home another game and welcome the Siena Saints at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 11 at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. The Fightin' Blue Hens should still be feeling good after a win, while Siena will be looking to get back in the win column.

Delaware beat the Delaware State Hornets 77-69 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Siena came up short against the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday, falling 75-68. Guard Javian McCollum had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 36 minutes on the court.

Delaware's victory brought them up to 5-4 while Siena's loss pulled them down to an identical 5-4. The Fightin' Blue Hens are 2-2 after wins this season, and the Saints are 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Delaware won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.